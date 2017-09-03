Evernote has released version 6.12 of its eponymous information management app with improvements to tables, enhanced multitasking, and a new image gallery. However, perusing the comments left on the release notes in the Evernote Mac forum, you might want to hold off due to a number of reported crashes and sync problems. The main emphasis for version 6.12 is improving table functionality, including adding such capabilities as dragging and dropping entire rows and columns, adding rows and columns with a single click, adjusting the width of one column without affecting the width of the one next to it, and copying and pasting multiple cells. The release also introduces tabs to help keep content organized (select File > New Tab), and adds an image gallery that enables you to browse all images in a note. (Free from Evernote or the Mac App Store, 55.1 MB, 10.10+)
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of the Mac, iPhone, and iPad, plus the TidBITS Content Network for Apple consultants.
Evernote 6.12
READERS LIKE YOU! Support TidBITS by becoming a member today!
Check out the perks at <http://tidbits.com/member_benefits.html>
Special thanks to Graham Burton, Jason R. Ebbens, James Nimmo, and
Peter Uetz for their generous support!
Check out the perks at <http://tidbits.com/member_benefits.html>
Special thanks to Graham Burton, Jason R. Ebbens, James Nimmo, and
Peter Uetz for their generous support!
Comments about Evernote 6.12
To leave a comment, click Add a Comment and then enter the text, your name, and your email address (which won't be displayed). Your comment will appear after you follow a link in the one-time confirmation message we send to verify that you're a real person.