Eastgate Systems has released Tinderbox 7.1, adding support for Markdown and other markup languages and enabling you to preview formatted text. The note-taking assistant also improves importing data from DEVONthink Pro Office, improves reference support from Bookends and BibDesk, adds native support for OmniFocus, and automatically remembers the original source when dragging text from Safari. The release also enables you to easily create composite notes by dragging them together until they touch (displaying them with neatly arranged text from all the notes), and Tinderbox strengthens how it utilizes processing power to improve agents and actions. ($249 new with a 25 percent discount for TidBITS members, $98 upgrade, 32.1 MB, release notes, 10.10+)
Tinderbox 7.2
