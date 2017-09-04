ExtraBITS for 4 September 2017

Between Hurricane Harvey and the pre-Apple event tech news vacuum, we have only one ExtraBIT for you this week: Amazon Echo devices now support multi-room audio.

Amazon Echo Gains Multi-Room Audio Capabilities -- If you own multiple Amazon Echo devices like the Amazon Echo, Echo Dot, and Echo Show, you can now link them to play music throughout your home. The system currently supports Amazon Music, TuneIn, iHeartRadio, and Pandora, with support for Spotify and SiriusXM coming soon. You can use the Alexa app to group Echo devices into collections like “upstairs” and “downstairs.” This addition puts the Echo’s audio capabilities more on par with both Apple’s upcoming HomePod and the Sonos speaker system.

