TidBITS Watchlist: Notable Software Updates for 4 September 2017

Evernote 6.12 -- Evernote has released version 6.12 of its eponymous information management app with improvements to tables, enhanced multitasking, and a new image gallery. However, perusing the comments left on the release notes in the Evernote Mac forum, you might want to hold off due to the number of reported crashes and sync problems. Evernote’s primary goal for version 6.12 is improved table functionality, which accounts for new capabilities like dragging and dropping entire rows and columns, adding rows and columns with a single click, adjusting the width of one column without affecting the width of the one next to it, and copying and pasting multiple cells. The release also introduces tabs to help keep content organized (select File > New Tab), and adds an image gallery that enables you to browse all images in a note. (Free from Evernote or the Mac App Store, 55.1 MB, 10.10+)

Tinderbox 7.2 -- Eastgate Systems has released Tinderbox 7.1, adding support for Markdown and other markup languages and enabling you to preview formatted text. The note-taking assistant and information manager also improves importing data from DEVONthink Pro Office, improves reference support from Bookends and BibDesk, adds native support for OmniFocus, and automatically remembers the original source when dragging text from Safari. The update also enables you to easily create composite notes by dragging them together until they touch, displaying them with neatly arranged text from all the notes. ($249 new with a 25 percent discount for TidBITS members, $98 upgrade, 32.1 MB, release notes, 10.10+)

BusyCal 3.2 and BusyContacts 1.2.1 -- BusyMac has released BusyCal 3.2 and BusyContacts 1.2.1, fixing Google Login errors and Exchange 2016 auto-discovery issues for both apps. The BusyCal calendar app also fixes a crash when clicking a just-pasted URL and resolves a bug with the Go to Date sheet that ignores years less than 1000. BusyContacts fixes a crash in the auto-linker when creating a new card and now pauses the auto-linker when duplicating or editing a card. ($49.99 new for BusyCal from BusyMac or the Mac App Store, free update, 11.3 MB, release notes, 10.11+; $49.99 new for BusyContacts from BusyMac or the Mac App Store, free update, 5.4 MB, release notes, 10.9+)

TextExpander 6.2.2 -- Smile has released TextExpander 6.2.2, which paves the way for compatibility with macOS 10.13 High Sierra. The text-expansion utility also adds a new “expand string” scripting command for automating the expansion of text strings (learn more from this Smile blog post), improves spacing for group prefix and group prefix override functions (see more about per-group snippet prefixes at this Smile blog post), resolves excess conflicting snippet groups, and addresses a potential data loss when the server is slow to respond. TextExpander 6 is available via a monthly or annual subscription, and Smile continues to offer TextExpander 5 as a standalone app for $44.95 (TidBITS members receive a 20 percent discount only on the purchase of version 5). ($40 annual subscription, 6.4 MB, release notes, 10.10+)

Boom 3D 1.1 -- Global Delight has introduced Boom 3D 1.1, which can now reduce bass for those using 3D sound on bass booster headphones. The 3D virtual surround audio utility also adds shuffle and repeat options to the Boom Player, can import any preset from Boom 2, and lets you add multiple tracks to a Boom playlist. The Boom Remote iOS app has also been updated to be fully compatible with Boom 3D 1.1. In addition to controlling volume and selected equalizer presets, the app adds wireless playback control of selected Mac apps (including iTunes, Spotify, QuickTime, and VLC, as well as the Boom Player).

Priced at $16.99, those with existing licenses for Boom 2 and Global Delight’s Capto screen capture utility can upgrade at a 60 percent discount through the Global Delight storefront. If you purchased Boom 2 via the Mac App Store, you can contact Global Delight support with your purchase receipt to receive the upgrade discount. ($16.99 new from Global Delight and the Mac App Store, $6.80 upgrade, 26.6 MB, 10.10.3+)

