Pixelmator Plans to Go Pro

by Josh Centers Send Email to Author

The developers of the popular Pixelmator image-editing app have announced a follow-up app, due later this year. Pixelmator Pro will be sold in the Mac App Store alongside the original Pixelmator, and it will feature a streamlined single-window interface, advanced layout tools, an overhauled painting system, machine learning, and more. Many of us at TidBITS have long been fans of Pixelmator because it offers most of what we need from Photoshop at a fraction of the price, so we’re looking forward to trying Pixelmator Pro’s new features.Generic Globefollow link

 

James Katt  2017-09-13 10:13
Affinity Photo is much much better than Pixelmator or Pixelmator Pro. And it doesn't cost that much more.
