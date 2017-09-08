Comments about Secrets of the Steve Jobs Theater

The first event at the Steve Jobs Theater on Apple’s new campus is set for 12 September 2017, and Bloomberg has a look at the room’s impressive gadgetry. The theater includes two elevators that rotate so that visitors will enter and exit from the same side. It also features retracting walls that hide a demonstration room where journalists can sample Apple’s latest wares after the presentation. All it needs is a shark tank underneath the stage to double as the lair of a James Bond villain. Just imagine Tim Cook pushing a button while intoning, “I’m sorry, Mr. Nadella, but we won’t be needing Microsoft Office anymore.”