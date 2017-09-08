The first event at the Steve Jobs Theater on Apple’s new campus is set for 12 September 2017, and Bloomberg has a look at the room’s impressive gadgetry. The theater includes two elevators that rotate so that visitors will enter and exit from the same side. It also features retracting walls that hide a demonstration room where journalists can sample Apple’s latest wares after the presentation. All it needs is a shark tank underneath the stage to double as the lair of a James Bond villain. Just imagine Tim Cook pushing a button while intoning, “I’m sorry, Mr. Nadella, but we won’t be needing Microsoft Office anymore.” follow link
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of the Mac, iPhone, and iPad, plus the TidBITS Content Network for Apple consultants.
Secrets of the Steve Jobs Theater
Comments about Secrets of the Steve Jobs Theater
To leave a comment, click Add a Comment and then enter the text, your name, and your email address (which won't be displayed). Your comment will appear after you follow a link in the one-time confirmation message we send to verify that you're a real person.
Based on my reading of the original article, I don't think the seats in the theater actually cost $14,000 apiece. Those would be some pretty fancy theater seats! Rather, it seems that number is the total cost of construction of the theater divided by the number of seats. "Given the theater's 1,000-person capacity, one engineer said back in March that the building's budget meant each leather seat had cost Apple the equivalent of $14,000 apiece."
Good eye — I'll update.