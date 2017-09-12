Apple TV Finally Enters the 4K Realm, but It’ll Cost You

Years after being beat to the punch by Amazon, Google, Roku, and literally every other company that makes a streaming TV box, Apple is finally releasing the Apple TV 4K. It will be available for pre-order on 15 September 2017 and will ship a week later on 22 September 2017. Pricing will be $179 for 32 GB and $199 for 64 GB.

The Apple TV 4K will output video at 2160p resolution, with Dolby Vision and HDR 10 — two competing standards for High Dynamic Range Video. Outside of improved video, don’t expect much in the way of improvements. The new A10X Fusion chip, Gigabit Ethernet port, simultaneous dual band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.0 support are nice additions, but they’re not game-changing. Interestingly, Apple’s specs page doesn’t mention a USB-C port on the Apple TV 4K, which leads me to wonder how developers are supposed to interact with it.

But wait, what about improvements to the Siri Remote? Don’t worry, Apple didn’t forget about it — the company’s crack industrial designers added a white circle around the Menu button!





Frankly, this hardware is an enormous disappointment. The fourth-generation Apple TV was already behind the curve when Apple launched it without 4K in 2015, and now that it has caught up with the competition, it’s still about $100 more expensive than comparable devices. I think the Apple TV 4K will still be the best of the lot, but it’s not worth nearly double the asking price of the others.

Worse, 4K itself is largely a gimmick. You need an enormous screen that supports 4K to appreciate the higher resolution, although I’m sure the Apple TV’s interface elements will look much nicer all around in 4K. The larger story here is support for HDR, which I can attest makes a big difference, providing far more vibrant colors than traditional color on TV screens. But unfortunately, the HDMI ports of many televisions do not support an HDR signal. For instance, my 2015 Sony supports HDR, but only via Android apps that run on the TV itself.

The pricing is insulting. The old fourth-generation Apple TV is sticking around, but it still sells for $149 for 32 GB of storage. The Apple TV 4K starts at $179 for 32 GB, and you can opt for a 64 GB model for a whopping $199. Why anyone would invest in more Apple TV storage, I don’t know, and Apple has never properly explained why that’s even an option.

However, on the software front, things are somewhat more interesting. Apple said that 4K movies will soon be available from the iTunes Store for the same price as HD movies, and your existing HD iTunes movies will be upgraded to 4K HDR at no additional charge! (Perhaps Hollywood studios are getting a cut of the Apple TV hardware sales?)

Apple announced a few new features coming to the TV app that hadn’t been mentioned before, specifically support for live sports and news. Sports will have its own tab inside the TV app, and the app will notify you if your favorite team is playing, or if the score is tight. You’ll also be able to see thumbnails of other games with scores and time remaining. Additionally, Apple is launching the TV app in seven additional countries by the end of the year, including Canada and Australia later this month.





Apple said nothing about when tvOS 11 would be released to those with existing fourth-generation Apple TV units, but I’m willing to bet that it’ll ship with the iOS and watchOS updates on 19 September 2017. For more on what is promising to be an underwhelming update, see “What’s Coming in tvOS 11” (15 June 2017).

And for those wondering, yes, Joe Kissell and I have agreed to update “Take Control of Apple TV” with the minor improvements coming in tvOS 11 sometime later this year. Thanks so much to everyone who has bought the book over the years!