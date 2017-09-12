New Apple Product Announcements Inaugurate the Steve Jobs Theater

Apple inaugurated the stage of the new glass-wrapped, wood-trimmed, and leather-seated Steve Jobs Theater in the company’s equally new Apple Park headquarters with a series of product announcements and demonstrations.

Preamble -- Introduced to the strains of the Beatles’ “All You Need is Love,” the show began with a heartfelt tribute to Steve Jobs by his successor, Apple CEO Tim Cook. Then, riffing on the theme of love, Cook turned briefly to a matter of pressing current interest: disaster relief for the victims of the hurricanes that have afflicted Texas and Florida — Cook announced Apple’s participation in the Hand in Hand Hurricane Relief fund with a quick donation wizard and a plug for tonight’s televised Hand in Hand hurricane relief benefit concert.

Coming back to the new Apple Park, Cook recounted how the campus, which he characterized as Jobs’s last big creative project, converted a 175-acre “sea of asphalt” to a green space with over 9000 trees and a collection of eye-catching structures powered entirely by renewable energy. He also tossed in a mention of Apple’s new focus on augmented reality (AR) by noting that the Apple Park would feature not only an Apple retail store but a visitor center that employed an AR guide.

Even though the throngs of guests were by now hungering eagerly for the main course of product announcements, Cook further piqued their appetites by introducing Apple’s retail head, Angela Ahrendts, to discuss the future of the Apple stores. Over time, many of the stores are going to become “Apple Town Squares” (one would have thought “Round-Cornered Rectangles” would be more in keeping with Apple’s design sense) featuring “Genius Groves.” These new retail stores are designed by the same team responsible for Apple Park as spaces for people (that is, Apple customers) to come together to share knowledge and experience. (Given the typical noise level present in most Apple retail stores these days, one does wonder how much sharing can go on in that clamoring cacophony.)

Then, at long last, the new product announcements that everyone had come to hear took the stage.

Just the Facts, Ma’am -- First up was Apple Watch: Apple touted both new models and new software, including the long-awaited appearance of cellular connectivity in the forthcoming Apple Watch Series 3. Here’s the most pertinent information: the Series 3 is available for pre-order on September 15th and ships on September 22nd with a starting price of $329 for non-cellular models and $399 for cellular models. The Apple Watch Series 1 remains available at $249 (the Series 2 models are now pining for the fjords). watchOS 4, compatible with all Apple Watch models, becomes available for download on September 19th.

Next on the playbill was a new Apple TV. Known as the Apple TV 4K, the black box mostly features 4K capability. Josh Centers provides a closer look in his article, “Apple Finally Enters the 4K Realm, but It’ll Cost You” (12 September 2017). The software driving the new device arrives on September 19th, the device itself becomes available for pre-order on September 15th with delivery on September 22nd for $179 (32 GB model) and $199 (64 GB model). The older 32 GB Apple TV remains available with a price of $149. Apple said nothing about when tvOS 11 would become available, but we anticipate September 19th.

Following the Apple TV came the act that all had come to see: the iPhones! Not one new model, not two, but three — the iPhone 8, the iPhone 8 Plus, and the premium iPhone X. Here’s when you can get your hands on them and how much money you’ll spend to do so:

The 4.7-inch iPhone 8 with 64 GB sells for $699, and the 256 GB model costs $849. You can pre-order one on September 15th, and it will arrive on September 22nd.

The 5.5-inch iPhone 8 Plus with 64 GB costs $799, and Apple has priced the 256 GB model at $949. Similarly, you can pre-order it on September 15th and it becomes generally available on September 22nd.

The 5.8-inch iPhone X with 64 GB will sell for $999 and the 256 GB model will be priced at $1149. You’ll have to wait to pre-order it until October 27th, and it will begin shipping on November 3rd.

What about iOS 11, the software that drives Apple’s latest creations? You’ll be able to download it for free for older compatible devices on September 19th, just like watchOS 4.

Oh, and finally, although Apple said nothing about it during the event, the company has posted information on its Web site stating that macOS 10.13 High Sierra will make its debut on September 25th.