Apple has quietly raised the prices of the 256 GB and 512 GB iPad Pro tablets by $50. This applies to both the Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi+Cellular models, but the 64 GB models are unaffected. Some have speculated that the price hike is due to increased flash storage costs, but without an official statement from Apple, it’s impossible to say for sure. follow link
Apple Quietly Raises iPad Pro Prices
Apple, flowing in cash, is really getting greedy. I have been an Apple fan for years but am starting to look elsewhere for some things. I even returned this year's MacBook Pro because of the lousy keyboard on such an expensive laptop. Apple TV is another iffy less than bang for the buck. I really don't like the direction Apple has been going in the last few years.
I hate to agree with you, but I do. Apple has always charged a premium, and I've been okay with that, but it's even making me balk lately. However, I do like that MacBook Pro keyboard (I realize I'm in the minority).