Fission 2.4.1

Rogue Amoeba has released Fission 2.4 with a major update to address changes to custom ringtones in iTunes 12.7 (see "iTunes 12.7 Giveth, but Mostly It Taketh Apps and Ringtones Away," 15 September 2017). With the Save as iPhone Ringtone option in previous versions of Fission no longer able to pass custom tones to iTunes 12.7, Fission 2.4 has updated its ringtone saving capabilities (see this Rogue Amoeba blog post and step-by-step guide for details). The app also improves compatibility with the new Apple File System (APFS) and makes several fixes to avoid crashes when resampling audio.

Shortly after this release, Rogue Amoeba issued version 2.4.1 to fix a critical bug that could cause attempts to save split clips to fail. ($29 new from Rogue Amoeba with a 20 percent discount for TidBITS members, also available from Mac App Store, free update, 10.6 MB, release notes, 10.10+)