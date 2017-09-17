Jendrik Bertram has issued iFlicks 2.4.8, a maintenance release that brings a number of fixes and improvements to the video encoding and metadata management app. The update adds a rule action to remove all chapters, enables you to use “Where from” metadata in rules, improves handling of iTunes errors, fixes a bug in handling some special characters when used with rule actions, resolves a potential overflow in aspect ration calculations, and improves support for some 3D videos. ($34.99 new from the Mac App Store, free update, 17.1 MB, release notes, 10.10+)
