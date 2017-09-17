Shirt Pocket released SuperDuper 2.9.2, ensuring compatibility for the Mac OS Extended (HFS+) drive format in macOS 10.13 High Sierra (see “Important High Sierra Changes for IT Admins,” 11 September 2017). Shirt Pocket is continuing to work on its APFS support, but decided it was not fully ready for this release of SuperDuper (see this Shirt Pocket blog post for more details). The drive-cloning and backup app also works around a “Could not enable permissions” problem caused by corrupt database files, improves the schedule day display handling for non-English languages, adds a Little Snitch “Internet access policy” file, and ignores the “Operation not permitted” errors caused by tightened System Integrity Protection (SIP) in High Sierra. (Free for basic functionality, $27.95 for additional features, free update, 2.9 MB, 10.8+)
