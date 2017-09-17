Comments about SuperDuper 2.9.2

To leave a comment, click Add a Comment and then enter the text, your name, and your email address (which won't be displayed). Your comment will appear after you follow a link in the one-time confirmation message we send to verify that you're a real person.

Add compatibility with the Mac OS Extended (HFS+) drive format in macOS 10.13 High Sierra. (Free, $27.95 for additional features, free update, 2.9 MB)