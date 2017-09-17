Econ Technologies has released ChronoSync 4.8 with over 50 enhancements focused on simpler scheduling, speed improvements, and a simpler user interface. The synchronization and backup app introduces Creation Assistants that quickly guide you through the process of setting up a variety of backup schemes, as well as Modifier Assistants to quickly make bulk modifications to previously created tasks. It also improves support for APFS formatted drives, adding the capability to identify, determine the partitioning scheme, and mount encrypted APFS volumes. The

ChronoSync 4.8 improves Scheduler efficiency by reworking algorithms that calculate next item run date, introduces a file validation feature that performs a byte-for-byte comparison of file contents and metadata, adds support for cut, copy, and paste operations on Rules, and improves Document and Window Close behavior. ChronoSync now requires OS X 10.10 Yosemite or later. (Free update, $49.99 new for ChronoSync with a 20 percent discount for TidBITS members, 48.4 MB, release notes, 10.10+)