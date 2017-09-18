TidBITS Watchlist: Notable Software Updates for 18 September 2017

iFlicks 2.4.8 -- Jendrik Bertram has issued iFlicks 2.4.8, a maintenance release that brings fixes and improvements to the video encoding and metadata management app. The update adds a rule action to remove all chapters, enables you to use “Where from” metadata in rules, improves handling of iTunes errors, fixes a bug in handling some special characters when used with rule actions, resolves a potential overflow in aspect ratio calculations, and improves support for some 3D videos. ($34.99 new from the Mac App Store, free update, 17.1 MB, release notes, 10.10+)

Read/post comments about iFlicks 2.4.8.

BBEdit 11.6.8 -- Bare Bones Software has issued BBEdit 11.6.8, a quick maintenance release for the long-standing text editor. The update addresses an issue that caused incorrect warnings about modification date changes when saving changes to existing documents on APFS volumes. It also fixes a bug where the Capitalize Lines change case operation would behave strangely, resolves a problem where the default browser preview command on the Markup menu wasn’t correctly populated, and fixes a bug where clicking on a file-relative link in a live preview window would fail. ($49.99, free update, 14.0 MB, release notes, 10.9.5+)

Read/post comments about BBEdit 11.6.8.

Fission 2.4.1 -- Rogue Amoeba has released Fission 2.4 with a major update to address changes to how iTunes 12.7 deals with ringtones (see “iTunes 12.7 Giveth, but Mostly It Taketh Apps and Ringtones Away,” 15 September 2017). Because the Save as iPhone Ringtone option in previous versions of Fission can no longer pass custom tones to iTunes 12.7, Rogue Amoeba updated Fission’s ringtone saving capabilities (see this Rogue Amoeba blog post and step-by-step guide for details). The app also improves compatibility with APFS and makes several fixes to avoid crashes when resampling audio.

Shortly after this release, Rogue Amoeba issued version 2.4.1 to fix a critical bug that could cause attempts to save split clips to fail. ($29 new from Rogue Amoeba with a 20 percent discount for TidBITS members, also available from Mac App Store, free update, 10.6 MB, release notes, 10.10+)

Read/post comments about Fission 2.4.1.

ChronoSync 4.8 -- Econ Technologies has released ChronoSync 4.8 with over 50 enhancements focused on simpler scheduling, a simpler user interface, and speed improvements. The synchronization and backup app introduces Creation Assistants, which guide you through the process of setting up a variety of backup schemes, as well as Modifier Assistants that help you make bulk modifications to previously created tasks. The update also improves support for APFS-formatted drives, adding the capability to identify them, determine the partitioning scheme, and mount encrypted APFS volumes.

ChronoSync 4.8 improves Scheduler efficiency by reworking algorithms that calculate next item run date; introduces a file validation feature that performs a byte-for-byte comparison of file contents and metadata; adds support for cut, copy, and paste operations on Rules; and improves Document and Window Close behavior. ChronoSync now requires OS X 10.10 Yosemite or later. (Free update, $49.99 new for ChronoSync with a 20 percent discount for TidBITS members, 48.4 MB, release notes, 10.10+)

Read/post comments about ChronoSync 4.8.

SuperDuper 2.9.2 -- Shirt Pocket released SuperDuper 2.9.2, ensuring compatibility for the Mac OS Extended (HFS+) drive format in macOS 10.13 High Sierra (see “Important High Sierra Changes for IT Admins,” 11 September 2017). Shirt Pocket is continuing to work on its APFS support but decided it was not fully ready for this release of SuperDuper (which suggests that SuperDuper users whose Macs have SSDs that will be converted to APFS might want to hold off on High Sierra). The drive-cloning and backup app also works around a “Could not enable permissions” problem caused by corrupt database files, improves the schedule day display handling for non-English languages, adds a Little Snitch “Internet access policy” file, and ignores the “Operation not permitted” errors caused by the tightened System Integrity Protection (SIP) in High Sierra. (Free for basic functionality, $27.95 for additional features, free update, 2.9 MB, 10.8+)

Read/post comments about SuperDuper 2.9.2.