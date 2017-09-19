Bothered by the ever-increasing prevalence of tech support phone scams? When you have some time to listen, check out the Reply All podcast’s two-part “Long Distance” show. It documents host Alex Goldman’s efforts to track down the company and people behind an Indian call center that tried to scam him. follow link
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of the Mac, iPhone, and iPad, plus the TidBITS Content Network for Apple consultants.
Turning the Tables on a Tech Support Scammer
Comments about Turning the Tables on a Tech Support Scammer
To leave a comment, click Add a Comment and then enter the text, your name, and your email address (which won't be displayed). Your comment will appear after you follow a link in the one-time confirmation message we send to verify that you're a real person.
How about the short answer? Did he find them or not? I get calls from faux "Windows" tech support, with an Indian accent, regularly. At one time I tried to talk with the guy, explaining that I knew his call was a scam. Needless to say he didn't appreciate it, especially when I told him it was bad Karma to make such calls. Now I just hang up, on the Windows scams and the "You've won a free trip...." calls as well.