St. Clair Software has released Default Folder X 5.1.6, bringing compatibility with macOS 10.13 High Sierra. This blog post notes there is still one bug that “slows Default Folder X down a bit in some applications (like older versions of Pro Tools),” which St. Clair Software believes should be fixed when the 10.13.1 update is released. The Open/Save dialog enhancement utility now enables you to enter relative paths for Favorites, correctly displays previews for aliases, puts an end to adding duplicate tags when the macOS-supplied tag field is used in Save dialogs, fixes a bug that caused the app to incorrectly remember the last state of a Save dialog, and eliminates several memory leaks and potential crashes. ($34.95 new, TidBITS members save $10 on new copies and $5 on upgrades, 6.4 MB, release notes, 10.10+)
Default Folder X 5.1.6
Comments about Default Folder X 5.1.6
