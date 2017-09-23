AgileBits has issued 1Password 6.8.1, a maintenance update that fixes a number of customer-reported issues. The password management utility ensures the reliability of custom keyboard shortcuts, resolves an issue where passwords with special characters could cause a hang, fixes a bug that prevented successful synchronization, and corrects a problem with one-time passwords being generated incorrectly if the secret contained percent-encoded spaces. ($64.99 new from AgileBits and Mac App Store or free with a $2.99 or $4.99 per month subscription, free update, 48.6 MB, release notes, 10.10+)
1Password 6.8.2
