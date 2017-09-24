 
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of the Mac, iPhone, and iPad, plus the TidBITS Content Network for Apple consultants.

 

 

Pick an apple! 
Become a TidBITS member!
 

 

TidBITS Watchlist
 

 

Related Articles

 

 
Watchlist | 24 Sep 2017 | Print Printer-Friendly Version of This Article | Comment (0)

Carbon Copy Cloner 5.0.2

by Agen G. N. Schmitz Send Email to Author

Bombich Software has released Carbon Copy Cloner 5.0.2 (CCC) with a lengthy list of fixes and improvements in its first maintenance release since version 5 was released (see “Carbon Copy Cloner 5.0,” 27 August 2017). The backup utility adds a menu option to clear CCC’s entire Task History, provides new options for renaming tasks and groups, fixes a couple of bugs related to importing tasks from version 4, sets support for APFS as a system destination only when running macOS 10.13 High Sierra, fixes a bug that caused running a task group to prevent system sleep, and ensures that system folders are no longer excluded when copying to or from a folder on the startup disk.

Carbon Copy Cloner 5 is priced at $39.99, and you can upgrade from CCC 4.x for $19.99 (50 percent off) or from CCC 3.5 for $29.99 (25 percent off). A free 30-day trial is available. CCC 4.1.18 is still available for those running 10.8 Mountain Lion or 10.9 Mavericks. ($39.99 new, paid upgrade from CCC 3.5 and CCC 4, free update from version 5, 12.4 MB, release notes, 10.10+)

 

READERS LIKE YOU! Support TidBITS by becoming a member today!
Check out the perks at <http://tidbits.com/member_benefits.html>
Special thanks to Don Frazer, Arleen Welsch, Ian Mallinson, and Wayne
Johnson for their generous support!
 

Comments about Carbon Copy Cloner 5.0.2

To leave a comment, click Add a Comment and then enter the text, your name, and your email address (which won't be displayed). Your comment will appear after you follow a link in the one-time confirmation message we send to verify that you're a real person.
Receive comments via RSS
There are no comments on this article.
 