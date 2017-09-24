Bombich Software has released Carbon Copy Cloner 5.0.2 (CCC) with a lengthy list of fixes and improvements in its first maintenance release since version 5 was released (see “Carbon Copy Cloner 5.0,” 27 August 2017). The backup utility adds a menu option to clear CCC’s entire Task History, provides new options for renaming tasks and groups, fixes a couple of bugs related to importing tasks from version 4, sets support for APFS as a system destination only when running macOS 10.13 High Sierra, fixes a bug that caused running a task group to prevent system sleep, and ensures that system folders are no longer excluded when copying to or from a folder on the startup disk.

Carbon Copy Cloner 5 is priced at $39.99, and you can upgrade from CCC 4.x for $19.99 (50 percent off) or from CCC 3.5 for $29.99 (25 percent off). A free 30-day trial is available. CCC 4.1.18 is still available for those running 10.8 Mountain Lion or 10.9 Mavericks. ($39.99 new, paid upgrade from CCC 3.5 and CCC 4, free update from version 5, 12.4 MB, release notes, 10.10+)