Lemkesoft has released GraphicConverter 10.5 with support for a number of new features in macOS 10.13 High Sierra, including analysis and assigning of keywords with deep learning in the browser and for open images, extraction of image objects for open images and in batch, and HEIC import and export (with the latter available after Apple enables the export feature). The graphic conversion and editing utility also adds a new rename feature with user customizable order to the browser context menu, improves RAW import, adds a batch function for resampling PDFs to 1 bit, and updates Japanese, Czech, Danish, German, and French localizations. ($39.95 new from Lemkesoft or the Mac App Store, free update, 175 MB, release notes, 10.9+)
