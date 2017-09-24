Apple has released Apple Configurator 2.5, the Mac utility that schools and businesses use to manage and deploy software to multiple iOS and tvOS devices. The update provides provisional capabilities for adding devices to the Device Enrollment Program (DEP), enables you to optionally preserve a data plan when erasing device, adds a new tvOS payload for AirPlay Incoming Security, and provides support for configuring tvOS devices running tvOS 11 on the local network subnet. It also adds new profile payloads and restrictions for iOS, including Restrict VPN Creation, AirPrint Security, DNS Proxy, and Managed class behavior on supervised student devices for Classroom. Apple Configurator 2.5 now requires macOS 10.12.5 Sierra and works with iOS 7 and later, although some features require iOS 11 or tvOS 11. (Free, 65.6 MB, release notes, 10.12.5+)
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of the Mac, iPhone, and iPad, plus the TidBITS Content Network for Apple consultants.
Apple Configurator 2.5
Jamf Now is an on-demand mobile device management solution
for all the iPad, iPhone, and Mac devices in your company.
Enforce passcodes, manage Wi-Fi, secure company data, and more.
No IT required! Get started for free today at <http://jamf.com/tb>!
for all the iPad, iPhone, and Mac devices in your company.
Enforce passcodes, manage Wi-Fi, secure company data, and more.
No IT required! Get started for free today at <http://jamf.com/tb>!
Comments about Apple Configurator 2.5
To leave a comment, click Add a Comment and then enter the text, your name, and your email address (which won't be displayed). Your comment will appear after you follow a link in the one-time confirmation message we send to verify that you're a real person.