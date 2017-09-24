Comments about Typinator 7.3

To leave a comment, click Add a Comment and then enter the text, your name, and your email address (which won't be displayed). Your comment will appear after you follow a link in the one-time confirmation message we send to verify that you're a real person.

The text-expansion tool gets updated with more than 40 improvements and bug fixes, including compatibility with macOS 10.13 High Sierra. (€24.99 new, free update, 8.2 MB)