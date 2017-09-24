Ergonis has released Typinator 7.3, adding the capability to import text substitution files exported from System Preferences and full compatibility with macOS 10.13 High Sierra. Packed with more than 40 improvements and bug fixes, the update also improves handling of text substitutions and spell checking when editing expansions, brings the capability to add and edit links in formatted text expansions, works around a cursor positioning issue in Microsoft Outlook 2016, decodes HTML expansions nested in formatted or plain text expansions, and fixes a bug where keystrokes did not work in certain situations in Typinator’s save/open dialog windows. A new expansion technique avoids dropped keystrokes in certain borderline cases (resulting in slightly faster expansions), and internal optimizations speed up background activities and reduce memory allocation. (€24.99 new with a 25 percent discount for TidBITS members, €12.49 upgrade, free update for Typinator 7 licenses, 8.2 MB, release notes, 10.6.8+)
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of the Mac, iPhone, and iPad, plus the TidBITS Content Network for Apple consultants.
Typinator 7.3
TextExpander: Communicate smarter. Accuracy and consistency
wherever you type. Insert “snippets” of text from a repository of
boilerplate, emails and other text. Seamless sharing between you
and your team on Mac, Windows, and iOS <http://smle.us/newte-tb>
wherever you type. Insert “snippets” of text from a repository of
boilerplate, emails and other text. Seamless sharing between you
and your team on Mac, Windows, and iOS <http://smle.us/newte-tb>
Comments about Typinator 7.3
To leave a comment, click Add a Comment and then enter the text, your name, and your email address (which won't be displayed). Your comment will appear after you follow a link in the one-time confirmation message we send to verify that you're a real person.