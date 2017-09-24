 
Quicken 4.6.3

by Agen G. N. Schmitz Send Email to Author

Quicken Inc. has released version 4.6.3 of its Quicken 2017 for Mac financial management app, fixing the top three crashing issues that occurred during transaction downloads or a Quicken Cloud sync. The update also resolves an issue where a Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) screen wouldn’t appear during an account refresh, and fixes a bug that caused a false transaction sync error.

In Quicken’s continued move away from Intuit (see “Quicken Purchased from Intuit by H.I.G. Capital,” 4 March 2016), a number of services will be migrating to the new Quicken Cloud service (enabling you to sync data between desktop and mobile apps; see more details from this Quicken FAQ). If you don’t update Quicken to version 4.6 or later, you’ll lose the capability to create a new file, make changes to your account, download transactions, or use the mobile app. ($74.99 new from Quicken Web site and Mac App Store, free update from Quicken 2017, release notes, 10.10+)

 

