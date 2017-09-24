Quicken 4.6.3

Quicken Inc. has released version 4.6.3 of its Quicken 2017 for Mac financial management app, fixing the top three crashing issues that occurred during transaction downloads or a Quicken Cloud sync. The update also resolves an issue where a Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) screen wouldn’t appear during an account refresh, and fixes a bug that caused a false transaction sync error.

In Quicken’s continued move away from Intuit (see “Quicken Purchased from Intuit by H.I.G. Capital,” 4 March 2016), a number of services will be migrating to the new Quicken Cloud service (enabling you to sync data between desktop and mobile apps; see more details from this Quicken FAQ). If you don’t update Quicken to version 4.6 or later, you’ll lose the capability to create a new file, make changes to your account, download transactions, or use the mobile app. ($74.99 new from Quicken Web site and Mac App Store, free update from Quicken 2017, release notes, 10.10+)