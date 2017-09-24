 
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of the Mac, iPhone, and iPad, plus the TidBITS Content Network for Apple consultants.

 

 

Pick an apple! 
Become a TidBITS member!
 

 

TidBITS Watchlist
 

 

Related Articles

 

 
Watchlist | 24 Sep 2017 | Print Printer-Friendly Version of This Article | Comment (1)

Quicken 4.6.4

by Agen G. N. Schmitz Send Email to Author

Quicken Inc. has released version 4.6.3 of its Quicken 2017 for Mac financial management app, fixing the top three crashing issues that occurred during transaction downloads or a Quicken Cloud sync. The update also resolves an issue where a Multi-Factor Authentication screen wouldn’t appear during an account refresh and fixes a bug that caused a false transaction sync error. Immediately after releasing 4.6.3, Quicken Inc. pushed out 4.6.4 to fix several nasty crashes and add the capability to fix a dead account (click Fix It in the Account Status window).

In Quicken’s continued move away from Intuit (see “Quicken Purchased from Intuit by H.I.G. Capital,” 4 March 2016), a number of services will be migrating to the new Quicken Cloud service (enabling you to sync data between desktop and mobile apps; see more details in this Quicken FAQ). If you don’t update Quicken to version 4.6 or later, you’ll lose the capability to create a new file, make changes to your account, download transactions, or use the mobile app. ($74.99 new from Quicken Web site and Mac App Store, free update from Quicken 2017, release notes, 10.10+)

 

Make friends and influence people by sponsoring TidBITS!
Put your company and products in front of tens of thousands of
savvy, committed Apple users who actually buy stuff.
More information: <http://tidbits.com/advertising.html>
 

Comments about Quicken 4.6.4

To leave a comment, click Add a Comment and then enter the text, your name, and your email address (which won't be displayed). Your comment will appear after you follow a link in the one-time confirmation message we send to verify that you're a real person.
Receive comments via RSS
T Williams   2017-09-29 14:16
Since Inuit completed the sale of Quicken this financial software will not update online transactions. You'll get no response from support staff. Software updates nearly daily, with dire warnings of eminent failure should users fail to update. It appears Intuit sabotaged the last build to make long-time users switch to some new product.
Reply
 