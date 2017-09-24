The Infinite Kind has released Moneydance 2017.5 with a workaround for a crash in macOS 10.13 High Sierra related to the file load and save window. The personal finance manager also fixes a bug that duplicated existing transactions after they were changed on a mobile device, ensures the built-in text file import feature won’t ignore the Credit Amount and Debit Amount fields, improves handling of situations where synced data could be inconsistent after a crash, adds encrypted storage and handling of HTTP cookies for OFX connections, and ensures Dropbox sync uploads no longer invoke notifications. ($49.99 new from The Infinite Kind with a 40 percent discount for TidBITS members, free update, 96.8 MB, release notes, 10.7+)
Moneydance 2017.5
Comments about Moneydance 2017.5
