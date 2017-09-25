 
Apple Ups the App Store Cellular Download Limit

by Josh Centers Send Email to Author

Ever hit a situation where you couldn't download iOS apps because you weren't on Wi-Fi? (We haven't.) If that has been a problem for you in the past, it should be less so now. Apple says: "We've increased the cellular download limit from 100 MB to 150 MB, letting customers download more apps from the App Store over their cellular network."

 

Comments about Apple Ups the App Store Cellular Download Limit

Derek Boldander  2017-10-04 07:58
I wonder if this is only for iOS 11 and later or if older versions can now download more too.
