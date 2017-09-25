Ever hit a situation where you couldn’t download iOS apps because you weren’t on Wi-Fi? (We haven’t.) If that has been a problem for you in the past, it should be less so now. Apple says: “We’ve increased the cellular download limit from 100 MB to 150 MB, letting customers download more apps from the App Store over their cellular network.”follow link
Apple Ups the App Store Cellular Download Limit
Comments about Apple Ups the App Store Cellular Download Limit
