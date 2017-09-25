TidBITS Watchlist: Notable Software Updates for 25 September 2017

Moneydance 2017.5 -- The Infinite Kind has released Moneydance 2017.5 with a workaround for a crash in macOS 10.13 High Sierra related to the file load and save window. The personal finance manager also fixes a bug that duplicated existing transactions after they were changed on a mobile device, ensures the built-in text file import feature won’t ignore the Credit Amount and Debit Amount fields, improves handling of situations where synced data could be inconsistent after a crash, adds encrypted storage and handling of HTTP cookies for OFX connections, and ensures Dropbox sync uploads no longer invoke notifications. ($49.99 new from The Infinite Kind with a 40 percent discount for TidBITS members, free update, 96.8 MB, release notes, 10.7+)

Microsoft Office 2016 15.38 -- Microsoft has issued version 15.38 of its Office 2016 application suite, focusing on patching important security issues. The update resolves two memory corruption vulnerabilities in Excel (CVE-2017-8631 and CVE-2017-8632) that could allow an attacker to use a specially crafted file to access permissions. Microsoft patched these vulnerabilities in version 14.7.7 of Office 2011 too (see “The End of Microsoft Office for Mac 2011 Is Nigh,” 23 August 2017). The Office 2016 release also updates the Microsoft AutoUpdate application to version 3.9.3, providing an alert to reinstall Microsoft AutoUpdate if missing or broken components are detected. ($149.99 for one-time purchase, free update through Microsoft AutoUpdate, release notes, 10.10+)

Quicken 4.6.4 -- Quicken Inc. has released version 4.6.3 of its Quicken 2017 for Mac financial management app, fixing the top three crashing issues that occurred during transaction downloads or a Quicken Cloud sync. The update also resolves an issue where a Multi-Factor Authentication screen wouldn’t appear during an account refresh and fixes a bug that caused a false transaction sync error. Immediately after releasing 4.6.3, Quicken Inc. pushed out 4.6.4 to fix several nasty crashes and add the capability to fix a dead account (click Fix It in the Account Status window).

In Quicken’s continued move away from Intuit (see “Quicken Purchased from Intuit by H.I.G. Capital,” 4 March 2016), a number of services will be migrating to the new Quicken Cloud service (enabling you to sync data between desktop and mobile apps; see more details in this Quicken FAQ). If you don’t update Quicken to version 4.6 or later, you’ll lose the capability to create a new file, make changes to your account, download transactions, or use the mobile app. ($74.99 new from Quicken Web site and Mac App Store, free update from Quicken 2017, release notes, 10.10+)

Apple Configurator 2.5 -- Apple has released Apple Configurator 2.5, the latest version of the Mac utility that schools and businesses can use to manage and deploy software to multiple iOS and tvOS devices. The update provides provisional capabilities for adding devices to the Device Enrollment Program, can preserve a data plan when erasing a device, adds a new tvOS payload for AirPlay Incoming Security, and provides support for configuring tvOS devices running tvOS 11 on the local network subnet. It also adds new profile payloads and restrictions for iOS, including Restrict VPN Creation, AirPrint Security, DNS Proxy, and Managed class behavior on supervised student devices for Classroom. Apple Configurator 2.5 now requires macOS 10.12.5 Sierra and works with iOS 7 and later, although some features require iOS 11 or tvOS 11. (Free, 65.6 MB, release notes, 10.12.5+)

GraphicConverter 10.5 -- Lemkesoft has released GraphicConverter 10.5 with support for new features in macOS 10.13 High Sierra, including analysis and assigning of keywords with deep learning in the browser and for open images, extraction of image objects for open images and in batch, and HEIC import and export (with the latter available after Apple enables the export feature). The graphic conversion and editing utility also adds a new rename feature with user-customizable order to the browser’s contextual menu, improves raw import, and adds a batch function for resampling PDFs to 1-bit. ($39.95 new from Lemkesoft or the Mac App Store, free update, 175 MB, release notes, 10.9+)

Carbon Copy Cloner 5.0.2 -- Bombich Software has released Carbon Copy Cloner 5.0.2 (CCC) with a lengthy list of fixes and improvements in its first maintenance release since version 5 was released (see “Carbon Copy Cloner 5.0,” 27 August 2017). The backup utility adds a menu option to clear CCC’s Task History, provides new options for renaming tasks and groups, fixes a couple of bugs related to importing tasks from version 4, sets support for APFS as a system destination only when running macOS 10.13 High Sierra, fixes a bug that caused running a task group to prevent system sleep, and ensures that system folders are no longer excluded when copying to or from a folder on the startup disk.

Carbon Copy Cloner 5 costs $39.99, and you can upgrade from CCC 4.x for $19.99 (50 percent off) or from CCC 3.5 for $29.99 (25 percent off). A free 30-day trial is available. CCC 4.1.18 is still available for those running 10.8 Mountain Lion or 10.9 Mavericks. ($39.99 new, paid upgrade from CCC 3.5 and CCC 4, free update from version 5, 12.4 MB, release notes, 10.10+)

Typinator 7.3 -- Ergonis has released Typinator 7.3, adding the capability to import text substitution files exported from System Preferences and providing full compatibility with macOS 10.13 High Sierra. Packed with more than 40 improvements and bug fixes, the update also improves handling of text substitutions and spell checking when editing expansions, brings the capability to add and edit links in formatted text expansions, works around a cursor positioning issue in Microsoft Outlook 2016, decodes HTML expansions nested in formatted or plain text expansions, and fixes a bug where keystrokes did not work in certain situations in Typinator’s Open/Save dialogs. A new expansion technique avoids dropped keystrokes in certain borderline cases, resulting in slightly faster expansions, and internal optimizations speed up background activities and reduce memory allocation. (€24.99 new with a 25 percent discount for TidBITS members, €12.49 upgrade, free update for Typinator 7 licenses, 8.2 MB, release notes, 10.6.8+)

1Password 6.8.2 -- AgileBits has issued 1Password 6.8.1, a maintenance update that fixes some customer-reported issues. The password management utility ensures the reliability of custom keyboard shortcuts, resolves an issue where passwords with special characters could cause a hang, fixes a bug that prevented successful synchronization, and corrects a problem with one-time passwords being generated incorrectly if the secret contained percent-encoded spaces. ($64.99 new from AgileBits and Mac App Store or free with a $2.99 or $4.99 per month subscription, free update, 48.6 MB, release notes, 10.10+)

Default Folder X 5.1.6 -- St. Clair Software has released Default Folder X 5.1.6, bringing compatibility with macOS 10.13 High Sierra. This blog post notes there is still one bug that “slows Default Folder X down a bit in some applications (like older versions of Pro Tools),” which St. Clair Software believes should be fixed when Apple releases the 10.13.1 update. The Open/Save dialog enhancement utility now enables you to enter relative paths for Favorites, correctly displays previews for aliases, puts an end to adding duplicate tags when the macOS-supplied tag field is used in Save dialogs, fixes a bug that caused the app to forget the last state of a Save dialog, and eliminates several memory leaks and potential crashes. ($34.95 new, TidBITS members save $10 on new copies and $5 on upgrades, 6.4 MB, release notes, 10.10+)

Airfoil 5.6.3 -- Rogue Amoeba has released Airfoil 5.6.3 to ensure full compatibility with macOS 10.13 High Sierra for both Airfoil and Airfoil Satellite for Mac. The wireless audio broadcasting app also corrects an audible glitch that could sometimes be heard when a Computer device was started, makes sure that the audio capture engine works with single-site Web browsers, and turns off nested preferences when a parent preference is turned off. ($29 new with a 20 percent discount for TidBITS members, free update, 14.2 MB, release notes, 10.10+)

Pages 6.3, Numbers 4.3, and Keynote 7.3 for Mac -- Apple has released updates to its trio of iWork apps for the Mac — Pages 6.3, Numbers 4.3, and Keynote 7.3 — with the standard unspecified performance and stability improvements for all three apps. Pages adds the capability to drag and drop rows in tables that span multiple pages and also improves its PDF export so a document’s table of contents can be viewed in the sidebar in Preview and other PDF apps. Keynote adds a new feature for filtering the object list by typing object names into a search field. Numbers is the odd app out with no additional noted changes. (Free for all apps; Pages, 236 MB, release notes; Numbers, 176 MB, release notes; Keynote, 474 MB, release notes; all three require 10.12+)

