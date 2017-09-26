 
iOS 11.0.1 Fixes Mail Bug with Microsoft-hosted Accounts

by Josh Centers Send Email to Author

Apple has released iOS 11.0.1, merely noting that it has “bug fixes and improvements.” However, in a separate note, Apple says this update resolves the issue with Microsoft-hosted email accounts detailed in “iOS 11 Mail Failing to Send with Microsoft-Hosted Accounts” (22 September 2017).

Image

You can get the iOS 11.0.1 update, which is roughly 275 MB, in Settings > General > Software Update or via iTunes.

Those people who were participating in the developer beta of iOS 11 may need to delete the iOS beta profile in Settings > General > Profile and restart the device to get iOS 11.0.1 to show up.

 

John Baxter  An apple icon for a Friend of TidBITS 2017-09-27 19:33
Thanks. It appears that I missed the "...and restart the device..." part of removing the beta profile. Status now: "Preparing update" (which took a remarkably long time on my iPhone the other day).
