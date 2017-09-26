 
OmniOutliner Essentials and Pro 5.1.2

by Agen G. N. Schmitz Send Email to Author

The Omni Group released version 5.1.2 of OmniOutliner Essentials and OmniOutliner Pro, adding a new Go to Search Field menu option to the Find menu (Command-Option-F) that changes focus to the toolbar Search field. Both editions of the outlining and information organization app improve compatibility with macOS 10.13 High Sierra — ensuring audio recording attachments are useable, keeping templates from flashing on screen during installation, and keeping input fields in the Row inspector to the correct width.

The update also fixes multiple issues interacting with attachments after being opened and ensures dragging of attachments using the Control key modifier correctly creates a link. OmniOutliner 5 is available from the Mac App Store as a free download (providing a 2-week free trial) with options for unlocking Essentials and Pro features at $9.99 and $59.99 respectively. ($9.99 new for Essentials, $59.99 for Pro, $4.99/$29.99 upgrades, 37.3 MB, release notes, 10.11+)

 

