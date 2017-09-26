 
Watchlist | 26 Sep 2017

iMovie 10.1.7

by Agen G. N. Schmitz Send Email to Author

Apple has released iMovie 10.1.7, adding support for Apple’s new High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) format used by macOS 10.13 High Sierra and iOS 11 (see “HEVC and HEIF Will Make Video and Photos More Efficient,” 30 June 2017). The update also improves compatibility when sharing videos to YouTube. iMovie now requires macOS 10.12.2 Sierra or higher. (Free from the Mac App Store, 2.14 GB, 10.12.2+)

 

Comments about iMovie 10.1.7

Tyriek Williamson  2017-09-29 13:41
I have a 2011 model MacBook Pro. Ever since updating to High Sierra and updating the iMovie app, I now get a “failed to export” error for any manner in which I try to export the video. Any help would be appreciated!
