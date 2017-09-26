Apple has released iMovie 10.1.7, adding support for Apple’s new High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) format used by macOS 10.13 High Sierra and iOS 11 (see “HEVC and HEIF Will Make Video and Photos More Efficient,” 30 June 2017). The update also improves compatibility when sharing videos to YouTube. iMovie now requires macOS 10.12.2 Sierra or higher. (Free from the Mac App Store, 2.14 GB, 10.12.2+)
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of the Mac, iPhone, and iPad, plus the TidBITS Content Network for Apple consultants.
iMovie 10.1.7
Try productivity tools from Smile that will make your job easier!
PDFpen: PDF toolkit for busy pros on Mac, iPhone, and iPad.
TextExpander: Your shortcut to accurate writing on Mac, Windows,
and iOS. Free trials and friendly support. <http://smle.us/smile-tb>
PDFpen: PDF toolkit for busy pros on Mac, iPhone, and iPad.
TextExpander: Your shortcut to accurate writing on Mac, Windows,
and iOS. Free trials and friendly support. <http://smle.us/smile-tb>
Comments about iMovie 10.1.7
To leave a comment, click Add a Comment and then enter the text, your name, and your email address (which won't be displayed). Your comment will appear after you follow a link in the one-time confirmation message we send to verify that you're a real person.