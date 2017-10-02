 
Interarchy 10.0.7

by Agen G. N. Schmitz

Receiving its first maintenance release since November 2014, Nolobe’s file transfer client Interarchy has been updated to version 10.0.7, adding compatibility with macOS 10.13 High Sierra. The release includes a workaround for a bug in High Sierra that prevented clicks in the sidebar and toolbar from registering, and the app now requires OS X 10.10 Yosemite or later. This Nolobe blog post promises that version 11 will be released soon and that those who purchase a new license for Interarchy 10 will receive a free upgrade to Interarchy 11 when it’s released. ($64 new, free update, 5.7 MB, 10.10+)

 

Charlie Hartley  2017-11-17 15:34
Since I added High Sierra, when I use Interarchy and BBEdit to load a file from a server to edit, and then try to save the edited file back to the server, nothing happens. I have the latest versions of both programs. I reported the issue to both companies, and BBEdit responded that in their view it was a problem between Interarchy and High Sierra. I've not heard back from Nolobe yet.

Anyone else seeing this problem?
