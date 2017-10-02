Receiving its first maintenance release since November 2014, Nolobe’s file transfer client Interarchy has been updated to version 10.0.7, adding compatibility with macOS 10.13 High Sierra. The release includes a workaround for a bug in High Sierra that prevented clicks in the sidebar and toolbar from registering, and the app now requires OS X 10.10 Yosemite or later. This Nolobe blog post promises that version 11 will be released soon and that those who purchase a new license for Interarchy 10 will receive a free upgrade to Interarchy 11 when it’s released. ($64 new, free update, 5.7 MB, 10.10+)
Interarchy 10.0.7
Comments about Interarchy 10.0.7
Since I added High Sierra, when I use Interarchy and BBEdit to load a file from a server to edit, and then try to save the edited file back to the server, nothing happens. I have the latest versions of both programs. I reported the issue to both companies, and BBEdit responded that in their view it was a problem between Interarchy and High Sierra. I've not heard back from Nolobe yet.
Anyone else seeing this problem?
