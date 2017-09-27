 
Yojimbo 4.1.1

by Agen G. N. Schmitz Send Email to Author

Bare Bones Software has released Yojimbo 4.1 to fix a crash when viewing PDFs on macOS 10.13 High Sierra. The information organizer now stores its data folder in your home directory by default. New data stores and future backups will be stored in Home/Yojimbo/ and Home/Yojimbo Backups/ respectively, though existing data stores located within the current Home/Library/Application Support/ location will continue to work. The update also resolves a WebKit exception when running 10.12 Sierra, fixes a bug that made it possible to encrypt items using an incorrect password stored in the Keychain, and changes its minimum requirement to 10.11.6 El Capitan. Shortly after releasing version 4.1, Bare Bones Software issued version 4.1.1 to fix a regression that rendered Undo nonfunctional. ($30 new, free update, 7.8 MB, release notes, 10.11.6+)

 

Comments about Yojimbo 4.1.1

