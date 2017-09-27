The Omni Group has released OmniFocus 2.11, addressing a number of compatibility issues with macOS 10.13 High Sierra and now requiring a minimum of 10.12 Sierra. The task management app resolves a couple of crashes (when displaying notes with certain types of attachments and opening the print dialog), fixes a bug that caused placeholder fields in Quick Entry to render in the wrong color, restores rounded corners to the Quick Open window, fixes rendering of sidebar text, and corrects a problem where the repeat inspector’s layout was incorrect. ($39.99 new for Standard and $79.99 for Pro from the Omni Group Web site, $39.99 for Standard from Mac App Store with in-app purchase option to upgrade to Pro, 31.4 MB, release notes, 10.12+)
OmniFocus 2.11
