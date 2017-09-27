Telestream has released ScreenFlow 7.1, the first maintenance release since the popular screencast recording and video editing app’s recent major upgrade (see “ScreenFlow 7.0,” 6 August 2017). The update adds support for exporting HEVC files (H.265) when running macOS 10.13 High Sierra, updates the canvas to show a color change when using the color picker, resolves a crash that occurred after importing Apple ProRes format files (.apcn, .apch, and .apcs), fixed an issue with iOS recordings having incorrect durations when recorded in High Sierra, and corrects text cursor flashing when recorded by ScreenFlow in High Sierra.

ScreenFlow costs $129, and upgrades are priced at $39 for those who previously purchased versions 4, 5, or 6. A free trial is available, though you’re required to provide your email address in exchange for a download link. ($129 new from the Telestream Web site or from the Mac App Store, free update from version 7, $39 upgrade, 55 MB, release notes, 10.11+)