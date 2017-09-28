IGG Software has released Banktivity 6.2, adding compatibility with macOS 10.13 High Sierra and re-introducing the Category Interval Report (formally known as the Expense Timeline Report). The personal finance app also brings an improved import matching algorithm, ensures that scheduled transactions are correctly displayed, and opens the Print settings window when printing uncategorized check transactions. ($64.99 new from IGG Software with a 20 percent discount for TidBITS members and from the Mac App Store, free update, 19.0 MB, release notes, 10.12+)
Banktivity 6.2
Comments about Banktivity 6.2
