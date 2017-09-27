Rogue Amoeba has released Airfoil 5.6.4 with a number of improvements for interacting with Apple TV, including correctly resetting stored passwords that have gone stale, reporting incorrect passcodes, and resolving an issue where pairing could fail with tvOS 11 (see "tvOS 11: The TidBITS Review ⭐⭐⭐," 25 September 2017). The wireless audio broadcasting app also puts an end to incorrectly allowing the Preferences window to be minimized. To celebrate its 15th anniversary, Rogue Amoeba has discounted its entire slate of software on sale by 15 percent through 30 September 17. But wait, there's more... you can also multiply your discount from 1.33x to 4x (giving some lucky shoppers a 60 percent discount; see this Rogue Amoeba sale page for details). ($29 new with a 20 percent discount for TidBITS members, free update, 14.2 MB, release notes, 10.10+)