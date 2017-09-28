RedleX has issued Mellel 4.0.1, the first maintenance release for the word processor designed for long documents following its recent major update to version 4.0 (see “Mellel 4.0,” 27 August 2017). The update fixes many issues in Mac OS X 10.6 Snow Leopard (including missing palettes and a “misbehaving” side pane), improves find and replace performance, fixes a bug that caused bad rendering of references inside notes, resolves an issue that turned on the discrete GPU when Mellel launched (causing higher energy consumption), and improves the appearance for the preferences toolbar in some localizations. Mellel 4 is priced at $59, with a $29 upgrade from previous versions. You can download a 30-day free trial from the RedleX Web site. ($59 new from RedleX and the Mac App Store, $29 upgrade, 93.6 MB, release notes, 10.6+)
