Bjango Software has released version 6.0 of iStat Menus, a major upgrade for the menubar-based system monitoring utility that adds customizable notifications, hotkey support, and a new weather widget. You’ll be able to configure alert banners that appear in Notification Center (such as a daily weather forecast or when memory usage tops a specified amount), and the customizable Notification Center widget enables you to get a quick glance at CPU, Memory, Network, Disk, and Processes data.

In addition to a refined graphical user interface with more colors and theme options, iStat Menus 6.0 also enables you to set keyboard shortcuts for each menu dropdown, adds improved history graphs with tooltips for timestamps and values, enables you to reorder dropdown menus and hide sections, provides support for AirPods battery level display, enables you to add multiple world clocks to the menubar, and adds new localizations (for 36 languages in total).

The Weather menubar dropdown menu is powered by Dark Sky and Weather Underground, and it includes current temperature, hourly forecast, weekly overview, and more. However, the Weather feature requires an additional subscription. Purchase of iStat Menus 6 provides six months of free weather data that’s refreshed every 60 minutes. After six months, you can purchase a data pack that lasts for 12 months for $1.99 (60-minute updates), $3.99 (30-minute updates), or $5.99 (15-minute updates). For more details on the weather feature, see this Bjango support page.





iStat Menus 6.0 is priced at $18 for a single license with six months of weather data ($25 for a family pack that can be installed on up to five Macs), and you can upgrade from iStat Menus 3, 4, or 5 for $9.99 ($14.99 for the family pack). ($18 new, $9.99 upgrade, 20.3 MB, release notes, 10.11+)