Hazel 4.2

by Agen G. N. Schmitz Send Email to Author

Noodlesoft has released Hazel 4.2, rejiggering the Copy action to use the cloning feature on APFS drives. The file cleanup utility also resolves a crash that occurred after entering a comma in the tag field, adds VoiceOver support for tokens in pattern fields, revises the Export All function to provide more descriptive names if more than one folder shares a name, fixes a bug with RAR files that would result in the parent folder being moved to the trash after unarchiving, and resolves an issue where matching dates with “am” in them had their hour altered. ($32 new or $49 for five-member family pack, free update, 9.4 MB, release notes, 10.10+)

 

