Noodlesoft has released Hazel 4.2, rejiggering the Copy action to use the cloning feature on APFS drives. The file cleanup utility also resolves a crash that occurred after entering a comma in the tag field, adds VoiceOver support for tokens in pattern fields, revises the Export All function to provide more descriptive names if more than one folder shares a name, fixes a bug with RAR files that would result in the parent folder being moved to the trash after unarchiving, and resolves an issue where matching dates with “am” in them had their hour altered. ($32 new or $49 for five-member family pack, free update, 9.4 MB, release notes, 10.10+)
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of the Mac, iPhone, and iPad, plus the TidBITS Content Network for Apple consultants.
Hazel 4.2
Try productivity tools from Smile that will make your job easier!
PDFpen: PDF toolkit for busy pros on Mac, iPhone, and iPad.
TextExpander: Your shortcut to accurate writing on Mac, Windows,
and iOS. Free trials and friendly support. <http://smle.us/smile-tb>
PDFpen: PDF toolkit for busy pros on Mac, iPhone, and iPad.
TextExpander: Your shortcut to accurate writing on Mac, Windows,
and iOS. Free trials and friendly support. <http://smle.us/smile-tb>
Comments about Hazel 4.2
To leave a comment, click Add a Comment and then enter the text, your name, and your email address (which won't be displayed). Your comment will appear after you follow a link in the one-time confirmation message we send to verify that you're a real person.