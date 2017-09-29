Comments about Hey FCC, iPhones No Longer Have FM Chips

Ajit Pai, chairman of the U.S. Federal Communications Commission, has called on Apple to activate hidden FM chips in iPhones to aid in hurricane relief efforts. The only problem, as Daring Fireball’s John Gruber points out, is that newer iPhones don’t have such chips. FM chips did exist incidentally in older iPhones, but they weren’t wired up in such a way to work at all. While Pai may be well-intentioned (or else he’s trying to distract attention from how the FCC has responded to the recent hurricanes), his crusade against Apple is ultimately a quixotic quest he could have avoided with a little research.