Rogue Amoeba has released Piezo 1.5.5, adding full compatibility with macOS 10.13 High Sierra and ensuring that Piezo’s popover now behaves as expected in High Sierra. The “charmingly simple” audio recording app also updates its audio capture engine to fully support single-site browser (SSB) apps such as those made by Epichrome. Piezo requires 10.10 Yosemite or later (a requirement added in version 1.5.3, released in July 2017). ($19 new with a 20 percent discount for TidBITS members, free update, 8.3 MB, release notes, 10.10+)