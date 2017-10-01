 
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of the Mac, iPhone, and iPad, plus the TidBITS Content Network for Apple consultants.

 

 

Pick an apple! 
Become a TidBITS member!
 

 

TidBITS Watchlist
 
 
Watchlist | 01 Oct 2017 | Print Printer-Friendly Version of This Article | Comment (0)

BusyCal 3.2.2 and BusyContacts 1.2.2

by Agen G. N. Schmitz Send Email to Author

BusyMac has released BusyCal 3.2.2 and BusyContacts 1.2.2 with improvements to exception handling for both apps. The BusyCal calendar app fixes a redraw bug that occurred when selecting search results on macOS 10.13 High Sierra, resolves an issue with pasting multiple events from the clipboard into other apps, improves handling of ICS calendar event files containing leading spaces, and disables natural language process (NLP) when entering new events in Month view day cells. (A few days before BusyCal 3.2.2 was released, BusyMac had issued version 3.2.1 to fix unspecified issues in High Sierra.)

BusyContacts corrects a problem with the Activity List not displaying emails and chats on High Sierra, and fixes a bug pasting multiple contacts from the clipboard into other apps. ($49.99 new for BusyCal from BusyMac or the Mac App Store, free update, 11.6 MB, release notes, 10.11+; $49.99 new for BusyContacts from BusyMac or the Mac App Store, free update, 5.5 MB, release notes, 10.9+)

 

Fujitsu ScanSnap Scanners — Save your business time and money
with our easy-to-use small ScanSnap Scanner line. Eliminate
paper piles by scanning documents, business cards, and receipts.
Visit us at: <http://budurl.me/sstb>
 

Comments about BusyCal 3.2.2 and BusyContacts 1.2.2

To leave a comment, click Add a Comment and then enter the text, your name, and your email address (which won't be displayed). Your comment will appear after you follow a link in the one-time confirmation message we send to verify that you're a real person.
Receive comments via RSS
There are no comments on this article.
 