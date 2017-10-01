BusyMac has released BusyCal 3.2.2 and BusyContacts 1.2.2 with improvements to exception handling for both apps. The BusyCal calendar app fixes a redraw bug that occurred when selecting search results on macOS 10.13 High Sierra, resolves an issue with pasting multiple events from the clipboard into other apps, improves handling of ICS calendar event files containing leading spaces, and disables natural language process (NLP) when entering new events in Month view day cells. (A few days before BusyCal 3.2.2 was released, BusyMac had issued version 3.2.1 to fix unspecified issues in High Sierra.)

BusyContacts corrects a problem with the Activity List not displaying emails and chats on High Sierra, and fixes a bug pasting multiple contacts from the clipboard into other apps. ($49.99 new for BusyCal from BusyMac or the Mac App Store, free update, 11.6 MB, release notes, 10.11+; $49.99 new for BusyContacts from BusyMac or the Mac App Store, free update, 5.5 MB, release notes, 10.9+)