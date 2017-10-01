 
VMware Fusion 10.0.1

by Agen G. N. Schmitz Send Email to Author

Skipping over version 9 (from its previous version 8, which debuted in 2015), VMware has released version 10 of its VMware Fusion virtualization package in both standard and Pro editions. Built for macOS 10.13 High Sierra and Microsoft Windows 10 (including the Fall 2017 Creators Update), both editions receive an updated interface, improved New VM and Migrate Your PC Wizards, and an enhanced Metal graphics engine with up to 65 percent better performance.

Designed for IT professionals and developers, VMware Fusion 10 Pro now includes a secure RESTful API service designed for automation and third-party software integration, adds support for Microsoft’s new Virtualization Based Security features, and improves integration with VMware’s vSphere platform with stability and performance enhancements to take advantage of newer Intel Kaby Lake and AMD Ryzen CPU features.

Shortly after the announced release of version 10, VMware issued version 10.0.1 to fix a number of bugs, notably an issue for users running non-English versions of macOS who experienced a failure when powering on virtual machines with 3D acceleration enabled.

Both editions of VMware Fusion 10 can run on all Macs released in 2011 or later (except the 2012 Mac Pro with the Intel Xeon W3565 processor), as well as 2010 Mac Pros. 10.11 El Capitan is now the minimum OS requirement.

VMware Fusion 10 costs $79 for the standard edition and $159 for Fusion Pro (a $40 decrease from the previous release). Those with Fusion 7, 8, or 8.5 licenses can upgrade for $49 (standard) or $119 (Pro). Purchases of version 8.5 made on or after 22 August 2017 are eligible for a free upgrade. You can download a free trial from this VMware store page. ($79.99/$159.99 new, $49/$119 upgrades, free update from version 10, 470 MB, release notes, 10.11+)

 

Comments about VMware Fusion 10.0.1

jweil  2017-10-03 00:35
PLEASE be real careful when upgrading to this version. You need to run the trial version before purchasing to make sure it runs properly on your machine!!!!

It will not work on older machines, even if they can run High Sierra. Machine specs are below:

Fusion 10.x
Hardware requirements:
All Macs launched in 2011 or later are supported except:
2012 Mac Pro “Quad Core” using the Intel® Xeon® W3565 Processor.
In addition the following are supported:
2010 Mac Pro “Six Core”, “Eight Core” and “Twelve Core”.
Minimum 4 GB of RAM
750 MB of free disk space for VMware Fusion and at least 5 GB for each virtual machine

Software requirements:
Mac OS X 10.11 or later
Metal Host Graphics Rendering Engine

Additional Hardware requirements:
MacBook (early 2015 or newer)
MacBook Air (mid 2012 or newer)
MacBook Pro (mid 2012 or newer)
Mac Mini (late 2012 or newer)
iMac (late 2012 or newer)
Mac Pro (late 2013 or newer

The 2010 MacPro Quad Core Desktop is NOT supported!
