VMware Fusion 10.0.1

Skipping over version 9 (from its previous version 8, which debuted in 2015), VMware has released version 10 of its VMware Fusion virtualization package in both standard and Pro editions. Built for macOS 10.13 High Sierra and Microsoft Windows 10 (including the Fall 2017 Creators Update), both editions receive an updated interface, improved New VM and Migrate Your PC Wizards, and an enhanced Metal graphics engine with up to 65 percent better performance.

Designed for IT professionals and developers, VMware Fusion 10 Pro now includes a secure RESTful API service designed for automation and third-party software integration, adds support for Microsoft’s new Virtualization Based Security features, and improves integration with VMware’s vSphere platform with stability and performance enhancements to take advantage of newer Intel Kaby Lake and AMD Ryzen CPU features.

Shortly after the announced release of version 10, VMware issued version 10.0.1 to fix a number of bugs, notably an issue for users running non-English versions of macOS who experienced a failure when powering on virtual machines with 3D acceleration enabled.

Both editions of VMware Fusion 10 can run on all Macs released in 2011 or later (except the 2012 Mac Pro with the Intel Xeon W3565 processor), as well as 2010 Mac Pros. 10.11 El Capitan is now the minimum OS requirement.

VMware Fusion 10 costs $79 for the standard edition and $159 for Fusion Pro (a $40 decrease from the previous release). Those with Fusion 7, 8, or 8.5 licenses can upgrade for $49 (standard) or $119 (Pro). Purchases of version 8.5 made on or after 22 August 2017 are eligible for a free upgrade. You can download a free trial from this VMware store page. ($79.99/$159.99 new, $49/$119 upgrades, free update from version 10, 470 MB, release notes, 10.11+)