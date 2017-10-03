iOS 11.0.2 Fixes iPhone 8 Crackling

Apple has released iOS 11.0.2, this time with actual release notes! The update fixes crackling noises during phone calls on the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. (Apparently, making phone calls isn’t a common enough iPhone activity for Apple to have caught this problem in testing.)





iOS 11.0.2 also addresses a bug that could cause photos to become hidden and fixes another that could prevent you from opening attachments in encrypted email messages.

Surprisingly, this is the second iOS update in a row that doesn’t include any security fixes.

You can get the iOS 11.0.2 update, which is roughly 275 MB, in Settings > General > Software Update or via iTunes. We haven’t heard of any reason to avoid it, but it’s also sufficiently targeted that most people who don’t have an iPhone 8 can install at their leisure.