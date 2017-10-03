 
Watchlist | 03 Oct 2017

Bookends 12.8.4

by Agen G. N. Schmitz

Sonny Software has issued Bookends 12.8.4, fixing an incompatibility with macOS 10.13 High Sierra that prevented the reference management tool from moving attachments to a default folder’s subfolder. The release also updates the JSTOR parser and Google Scholar search to deal with changes made to those services, fixes a bug that prevented disambiguation of citations when using the MLA format, resolves an issue with subject bibliographies related to smart searches containing a boolean “OR,” and corrects a problem that prevented searching more than one item in the smart folder. ($59.99 new with a 25 percent discount for TidBITS members, free update, 37.4 MB, release notes, 10.7+)

 

