Sonny Software has issued Bookends 12.8.4, fixing an incompatibility with macOS 10.13 High Sierra that prevented the reference management tool from moving attachments to a default folder’s subfolder. The release also updates the JSTOR parser and Google Scholar search to deal with changes made to those services, fixes a bug that prevented disambiguation of citations when using the MLA format, resolves an issue with subject bibliographies related to smart searches containing a boolean “OR,” and corrects a problem that prevented searching more than one item in the smart folder. ($59.99 new with a 25 percent discount for TidBITS members, free update, 37.4 MB, release notes, 10.7+)
Bookends 12.8.4
