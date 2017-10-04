Flexibits has released Fantastical 2.4.2, adding full compatibility with macOS 10.13 High Sierra and improving compatibility with some Exchange 2016 servers. The calendar app ensures that creating an invitation with attachments on Exchange now includes the attachment in the initial invitation email, fixes a bug that prevented reminders from being completed from the Today widget, resolves an issue where the app could ask for an app-specific password twice in some situations, and corrects a problem with colors of delegated Exchange calendars getting reset. ($49.99 new from Flexibits and the Mac App Store, free update, 14.4 MB, release notes, 10.11+)
