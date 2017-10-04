Running with Crayons has issued Alfred 3.5, adding support for macOS 10.13 High Sierra and a new Bookmarks feature that indexes and searches bookmarks from Safari and Google. You can choose to either include bookmarks in your default results or prefix them with a keyword, and they can be opened in either the source Web browser or in your default browser. The keyboard-driven launcher also improves its Clipboard Manager (specifically when new clipboard content is recognized), adds a new Fallbacks option to show fallback searches in default results, improves snippet text auto expansion behaviour when Caps Lock is enabled, and enhances the Script Filter workflow object. (Free for basic functionality, £17 for Powerpack, 2.7 MB, release notes, 10.9+)
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of the Mac, iPhone, and iPad, plus the TidBITS Content Network for Apple consultants.
Alfred 3.5
READERS LIKE YOU! Support TidBITS by becoming a member today!
Check out the perks at <http://tidbits.com/member_benefits.html>
Special thanks to Kevin Patfield, Ronald Lynch, Mark Druy, and Craig
Richmond for their generous support!
Check out the perks at <http://tidbits.com/member_benefits.html>
Special thanks to Kevin Patfield, Ronald Lynch, Mark Druy, and Craig
Richmond for their generous support!
Comments about Alfred 3.5
To leave a comment, click Add a Comment and then enter the text, your name, and your email address (which won't be displayed). Your comment will appear after you follow a link in the one-time confirmation message we send to verify that you're a real person.