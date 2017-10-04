Take a Trip Down Memory Lane with Eudora

On the site Tedium, which promises to surface "stories that maybe fell through the cracks of time," editor Ernie Smith writes about Eudora, the much-missed email app of yesteryear. There's nothing new here, of course, since Eudora was ofifically discontinued over a decade ago, but it's still nice to see acknowledgement of how popular and important Eudora was in this "here today, gone tomorrow" Internet era. Our article about converting email away from Eudora is quoted, and Steve Dorner himself even makes a cameo appearance in the comments.follow link
Wow, I remember buying Eudora-J back in the early 90s, when it was basically the only Japanese-capable email client. It was terribly expensive to import. I stuck with Eudora for a long, long time.
But Eudora's not dead yet. I just migrated a friend's Eudora system and all his stored emails, from an old WinXP system to a new Win10 system. Runs just fine. I probably would not have been able to move it so easily if he hadn't made a configuration error and stored all his email files in the app directory. Anyway, he loves Eudora and I can't get him to try a newer email client, and why would he? He's perfectly happy with the same old Eudora.
