St. Clair Software has released Default Folder X 5.1.7, correcting an intermittent problem where the Open/Save dialog enhancement utility couldn't determine which folder was showing in a file dialog in macOS 10.13 High Sierra. The update also resolves a hang that occurred for up to a minute when switching folders in a Save sheet, removes the compatibility warning for the Tencent QQ instant messaging app if running version 6.1 or later, and fixes a bug that could cause Default Folder X to crash when moving an item to the Trash. ($34.95 new, TidBITS members save $10 on new copies and $5 on upgrades, 6.4 MB, release notes, 10.10+)
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of the Mac, iPhone, and iPad, plus the TidBITS Content Network for Apple consultants.
Default Folder X 5.1.7
PDFpen and PDFpenPro 9 add 100+ enhancements to improve your PDF
editing experience, with annotations, Tables of Contents, and more
export options. For PDF reviewing, editing, signing, redacting and
exporting, PDFpen has you covered. <http://smle.us/pdfpen9-tb>
editing experience, with annotations, Tables of Contents, and more
export options. For PDF reviewing, editing, signing, redacting and
exporting, PDFpen has you covered. <http://smle.us/pdfpen9-tb>
Comments about Default Folder X 5.1.7
To leave a comment, click Add a Comment and then enter the text, your name, and your email address (which won't be displayed). Your comment will appear after you follow a link in the one-time confirmation message we send to verify that you're a real person.