Comments about iFlicks 2.6.1

To leave a comment, click Add a Comment and then enter the text, your name, and your email address (which won't be displayed). Your comment will appear after you follow a link in the one-time confirmation message we send to verify that you're a real person.

Focuses on adding support for new video and audio formats and improving reliability of internal metadata handling. ($34.99 new, free update, 17.3 MB)