iFlicks 2.6.1

In late September, Jendrik Bertram issued iFlicks 2.6 to focus on adding support for new video and audio formats to the video encoding and metadata management app, as well as improving the reliability of internal metadata handling. That release was followed up by version 2.6.1 with some unspecified bug fixes. A beta of version 3.0 is available for download, adding new features and support for HEVC video in macOS 10.13 High Sierra (see “HEVC and HEIF Will Make Video and Photos More Efficient,” 30 June 2017). ($34.99 new from the Mac App Store, free update, 17.3 MB, release notes, 10.10+)
