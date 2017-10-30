 
Watchlist | 30 Oct 2017

Transmit 5.0.5

by Agen G. N. Schmitz

Panic released Transmit 5.0.4 in earl October, which added support for macOS 10.13 High Sierra to Transmit Disk (enabling you to display Transmit servers as disks in the Finder) and worked around a bug in High Sierra that caused an error when Transmit’s file browser used icon view. The recently upgraded file transfer app (see “Transmit 5.0,” 22 July 2017) also added support for Dual Stack and Direct endpoints on the Amazon S3 cloud storage service, improved server list truncation when displayed at small sizes, added the capability to drag folders from the path bar, and ensured that clearing a search maintains the file selection in the list view.

Later in October, Panic issued version 5.0.5 to add a Panic Sync settings shortcut to the first-launch window and remove a possible beep when selecting remote folders with Quick Look. The update also fixes a bug that could cause Transmit to revert to an un-registered state, improves accessibility support for the file path bar control, resolves an exception that could appear when viewing the activity queue pop-over in High Sierra, and ensures that renaming a new folder now updates the title in the inspector window. ($45 new from Panic, 67 MB, release notes, 10.11+)

 

